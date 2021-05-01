JCB India halts all operations for 10 days citing coronavirus surge

-
ALSO READ
JCB launches dual-fuel CNG backhoe loader, roll-out from Delhi NCR unit
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Craftsman Automation IPO: Opportunities & risks to know before subscribing
Success beyond software and services
White goods, solar modules get Rs 10,738 crore worth of PLI push
-
The country’s leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, JCB India, announced on Friday that it was suspending operations for 10 days across all its manufacturing facilities in in the counrty. The company cited the rising number of coronavirus cases as the reason for this pause.
“Due to an increase in the infection rate around us, the health and safety of our colleagues and their families has become even more important. We have decided to pause manufacturing operations for 10 days, starting May 1, 2021. This is a precautionary measure and applies to all our manufacturing locations at Ballabgarh, Pune and Jaipur,” said Deepak Shetty, chief executive officer and managing director, JCB India.
The company said it had sufficient inventory levels to support the demand for products during this pause period.
“We do not foresee any challenges in the availability of JCB products for our customers in India or for our export markets. All our customer and dealer facing functions will operate normally, while adhering to local guidelines. There will be no disruption in product support for equipment being used by our customers due to this pause,” the company said in a statement.
JCB has a dealership network with over 700 outlets across India.
“It is important to break the chain of the infection. Most of our employees in our offices are already working from home and this temporary pause of Manufacturing activities will further help in lowering the active number of cases in and around our manufacturing facilities,” Shetty said.
JCB India manufactures over 60 products in nine product categories, which are sold in India and also exported to over 110 countries. The company has the largest design centre outside of the UK in Pune where it develops new technologies for the future.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU