Congress Prez Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to fight for a united India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hoped that people as responsible citizens break the barriers that may divide them and fight for a united India which is proud of its rich diversity and myriad culture.
In his message on Holi, Kharge extended his greetings to all citizens.
Holi celebrates the spirit of togetherness and inspires us to rejoice in the glory of nature in all its varied colours, the Congress president said.
It brings people together and strengthens their bonds, he added
"On the behalf of Indian National Congress, it is my sincere hope that we, as responsible citizens break the barriers which may divide us and fight for a united India an India which is proud of its rich diversity and myriad culture," Kharge said.
"With a new hope for a brighter future, let us join hands to forge ahead together. Once again I wish you a very happy Holi," he said.
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 06:24 IST
