Jewar airport will create jobs for over 100,000 people, says Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday said that the Noida International Airport will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying stone ceremony of Noida International Airport, the Union Minister said soon there will be 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh.

"Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub and bring in investments worth Rs 60,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we will see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state," said Scindia.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate all of you on Jewar airport," he said.

He further said that the Jewar will be connected to Delhi by road, metro and bus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

Noida International Airport is strategically located, which is at a road distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

