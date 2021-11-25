Construction ban reimposed in Delhi, will provide aid to workers: Rai

-
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the government has decided to reimpose the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.
He said instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the ban.
"We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard," Rai told PTI.
The Supreme Court had on Wednesday reimposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR until further orders.
Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed.
The apex court had also asked authorities to use funds collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the duration of the ban.
The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.
On Wednesday, the Delhi government decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29.
The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services will continue till December 3.
However, "CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27," Rai said.
