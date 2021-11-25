CM Yogi allocates Rs 3,301 crores for displaced persons in Jewar: UP govt

-
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 3,301 crore for the rehabilitation of people displaced due to the ongoing construction of the Jewar airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Jewar on Thursday.
According to the government spokesman, nearly 7,224 affected families have been given Rs 403 crore for their rehabilitation due to displacement.
The beneficiaries include 2,368 people from Rohi, 2,659 from Dayanatpur, 936 from Kishorpur, 613 from Ranhera, 573 from Parohi and 75 from Banwariwas.
In Jewar Bangar area, 3,003 displaced families have been allotted land at the rate of Rs 25,000 per square metre.
Dubbed to be the biggest in Asia and the first net zero emission airport of India, NIAL, estimated to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, will be the fifth international airport in the state. UP already has three operational international airports: in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar.
The state government has also fast-tracked construction of the Ayodhya airport.
The Noida airport will also be a logistics gateway, especially in northern India. People from all over north India will be able to export their products to international markets through the airport.
It will be built and operated by Switzerland-based Zurich Airport International AG.
In the first phase, scheduled to be completed by 2024, the airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers per annum. It is projected to ease air traffic congestion at IGI International Airport in Delhi.
Besides, several important projects are being developed in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area near NIAL. These include the Film City, medical device park, electronic city and apparel park.
--IANS
amita/shs
