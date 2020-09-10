Jharkahnd coroanvirus update: 1,601 Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus testing
As many as 1,601 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 56,897 in the state.

As many as 1,297 recoveries were also reported in the state.

The total number of cases includes 40,659 recoveries, 512 deaths and 15,726 active cases, the state health department said.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases.

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:56 IST

