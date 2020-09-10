Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 3 more die, tally climbs to 8,148

Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in on Wednesday, taking the hill state's toll to 62, while 316 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,148, according to health department data.

The latest fatalities were reported from Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

Solan accounts for 16 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 11 in Kangra, eight each in Mandi and Shimla, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, and four in Sirmaur.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,487, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Of the 316 fresh cases, 69 were reported from Solan, 49 from Una, 48 from Chamba, 40 from Sirmaur, 36 from Kangra, 28 from Hamirpur, 19 from Shimla, 15 from Bilaspur, seven from Kullu, four from Mandi and one from Kinnaur, he said.

A total of 142 patients -- 45 in Solan, 27 in Sirmaur, 21 in Hamirpur, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Kangra, and 11 in Bilaspur -- recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 5,586, Jindal said, adding that 11 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 500, followed by Kangra (442), Una (255), Sirmaur (246), Chamba (189), Hamirpur (187), Shimla (186), Mandi (164), Bilaspur (157), Kullu (115), Kinnaur (34) and Lahaul-Spiti (12), the health department data showed.

