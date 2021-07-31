Jharkhand coronavirus update: 56 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths

registered 56 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 3,47,105, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,126 in the state as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported, it said.

Of the 56 new cases, Garhwa recorded 19 followed by 11 in Ranchi and nine in Deoghar.

now has 259 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,41,720 patients have recovered from the disease including 34 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate has improved to 98.44 per cent.

Altogether, 1,15,53,805 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 60,755 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

