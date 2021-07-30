Resolve Covid-19 grievances within maximum within 3 days: Govt to all depts

-
ALSO READ
Over 2.2 mn public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020
The 'babu' question
Parliamentary panel asks govt to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act
From Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, state bureaucracy becomes top heavy
Ajay Seth takes over as new economic affairs secy, replaces Tarun Bajaj
-
The Centre has asked all departments to give high priority to COVID-19 public grievances and resolve them within a maximum of three days, according to an official order.
It also reduced to 45 days the maximum time limit to resolve grievances received through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), which is an online system for people to lodge their grievances from anywhere and anytime on issued related to central ministries, state governments and Union Territories.
An analysis of grievance disposals in CPGRAMS reveals that about 87 per cent ministries or departments have disposed of grievances in less than 45 days, the order said issued by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).
CPGRAMS grievances shall be resolved promptly as soon as they are received and maximum within 45 days, it said.
In case redressal is not possible within the prescribed time-frame due to circumstances beyond the control of the government such as sub-judice matters and policy issues, an interim reply will be given to the citizen, it said.
The grievances under COVID-19 category shall continue to be taken up on high priority and resolved maximum within three days, said the order issued recently to secretaries of all central government departments.
The decision to reduce the time limit to resolve public grievances came following a recommendation by a parliamentary panel.
Following the recommendation of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions which had suggested reducing the maximum time limit for disposal of grievances from existing 60 days to 45 days, the DARPG decided to revise the grievance disposal protocol in CPGRAMS, the order said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU