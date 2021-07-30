No Covid-19 death in Gujarat for 12th day; 21 new infections today

-

Gujarat added 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 8,24,850, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, said the Health Department.
This was the 12th straight day when no death due to coronavirus was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,076. A release by the Health Department said 29 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recoveries to 8,14,514. Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.75 per cent, the release said, adding the state now has 260 active cases, of which five patients are on ventilators. According to the state government, 3.29 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population till now, of which 3.43 lakh jabs were given on Friday. Only one new coronavirus case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,615, said an official release. Also, eight patients recovered from the infection during the day in the UT, it said. With the recovery of one patient during the day, Diu district has no active cases now, said the release. Out of 10,615 people found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, 10,582 have recovered while 29 patients are under treatment, said the release. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,850, new cases 21, deaths 10,076, discharged 8,14,514, active cases 260, people tested so far (figures not released).
