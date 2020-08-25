JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: Oxford corona vaccine trial by SII to begin today
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 940 new cases, 15 deaths reported on Monday

As many as 940 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Monday said State Health Department in a bulletin

ANI 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at Kashmere gate area, in Delhi on Tuesday.

As many as 940 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Monday said State Health Department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases now stands at 31,118 including 9,758 active cases, 21,025 recoveries and 335 deaths.

So far 58,0,489 samples were tested including 11,848 on Monday, said the bulletin.

Across the country there are a total of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Union Health Ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 07:53 IST

