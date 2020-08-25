Karnataka coronavirus update: State reports 5,851 fresh cases, 130 deaths

on Monday reported



5,851 fresh cases but discharges in excess of 8,000 outnumbered new infections, as the state's overall tally shot past 2.83 lakh positive persons.

Besides, 130 deaths pushed the total fatalities to 4,810, the Health department said.

With the new addition of 5,000 plus cases on Monday, the southern state's total infections stood at 2,83,665.

As many as 8,061 persons were discharged after being cured of the deadly virus, taking the total recoveries to 1,97,625. The active cases stood at 81,211, including 768 in the ICU, the department said in a statement.

Capital city Bengaluru topped the charts of new positive cases, logging 1,918 fresh infections and 26 deaths.

The city has cumulatively reported 1,09,793 cases and 1,694 deaths due to the There were 34,735 active cases including 327 in the ICU and 73,363 discharges including 2,034 on Monday.

Belagavi (319), Ballari at 306 and Koppal, Shivmogga, Dharwad, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Haasan districts also reported over 200 cases on Monday.

There was an unprecedented spike in related deaths in Mysuru with 25 casualties on Monday.

According to the health department, seven deaths each were reported in Davangere and Koppal, six each in Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Haveri, five in Belagavi, four each in Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura.

Deaths were also reported in Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Raichur.

Most of the deceased suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

The department said as on Monday 3,62,984 people were home quarantined whereas in the past 14 days, 3.64 lakh primary contacts and 2.97 lakh secondary contacts have been traced.

As many as 39,817 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total tests done so far to 24,53,768, the department added.

