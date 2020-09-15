Jharkhand MLAs being tested for coronavirus ahead of monsoon session

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
COVID-19 tests are being held in Jharkhand assembly ahead of monsoon session which is slated to start from September 18.
Assembly Speaker Ravindranath Mahto has called for mandatory coronavirus test. Only those with negative test result will be able to attend the session
"The decision taken by the Speaker to have every person tested for COVID-19 is necessary. We welcome it whole-heartedly," said Narayan Das, an MLA. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,336 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU