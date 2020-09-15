JUST IN
Jharkhand MLAs being tested for coronavirus ahead of monsoon session

Covid-19 tests are being held in Jharkhand assembly ahead of monsoon session which is slated to start from September 18

COVID-19 tests are being held in Jharkhand assembly ahead of monsoon session which is slated to start from September 18.

Assembly Speaker Ravindranath Mahto has called for mandatory coronavirus test. Only those with negative test result will be able to attend the session

"The decision taken by the Speaker to have every person tested for COVID-19 is necessary. We welcome it whole-heartedly," said Narayan Das, an MLA. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,336 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

