Jharkhand reports only 1 fresh coronavirus death, 291 new cases

Jharkhand recorded only one single-day COVID-19 death and 291 fresh cases, a health bulletin said on Saturday.
Accordingly, the state's death toll and coronavirus tally rose to 5,082 and 3,43,065, respectively, it said.
No fresh deaths were reported in state capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum, districts that had been witnessing a high number of fatalities.
The single death during the last 24 hours was recorded in Bokaro district. The mortality rate stood at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.
Pakur and Chatra did not report any new COVID-19 case since Friday, the bulletin said.
Jharkhand now has 4,220 active cases, while 3,33,763 patients have recovered from the disease so far, it said, adding, the recovery rate has improved to 97.28 per cent, better than the national average of 94.90 per cent.
Altogether, 90,22,574 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, which includes 39,338 in the last 24 hours.
