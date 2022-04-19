Jio Institute starts admissions for its post graduate programmes

Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time post graduate programmes (PGP) in artificial intelligence & data science and digital media & marketing communications.

Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up by Ltd. and Reliance Foundation.

The courses are one-year full-time programmes and the admissions are open. The last date to apply is May 20.

The admission in artificial intelligence & data science course would require at least one course at the undergraduate level in either computer science, IT, mathematics, statistics, economics and for digital media & marketing communications should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50% or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

The institute will conduct online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET).

Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Jio Institute, said, “We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values

with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance.”





The AI & DS Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists – well equipped for a variety of roles including AI Researchers, Data Scientists as well as Industrial and Societal Entrepreneurs. The DM & MC Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as Marketing Communications, Brand Consulting, Digital Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and Consumer Research.

Applying to the Post Graduate Programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in and payment of an application fee of INR 2500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on Quantitative Aptitude & Verbal Ability and a section on Writing Skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE® test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.