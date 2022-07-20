Jio Institute welcomes first batch of PGP AI & Data Science, Digital Media

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Reliance Foundation's on Wednesday welcomed its founding batch of students for two inaugural post-graduate programmes.

Classes for the first cohort of Jio Institute's Post Graduate Programmes in & and & Marketing Communications are set to begin from July 21, 2022.

With a mix of geographic and gender diversity, the cohort will have students from 19 Indian states and four countries--South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and Ghana. The batch has students from academically diverse disciplines like engineering, science, arts, commerce, mass media, and management studies or business administration.

The founding class also has candidates with an average work experience of about four years from diverse fields such as advertising, automotive, banking, construction, digital media, edtech, fintech, healthcare, Information Technology (IT), logistics, micro finance, oil & gas, pharma, telecom, and government, among others.

Welcoming the new batch, Nita Ambani, founder chairperson, Reliance Foundation said that the would prepare the next generation of global leaders, who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world.

"At Jio Institute, we endeavour to create an environment that is a fertile ground for your intellectual discovery and development, that encourages curiosity and a robust exchange of ideas, and enables practical experimentation for real-life solutions. A collaborative setting for personal growth, and a research-oriented culture that can catalyse national growth. Here, you will experience a unique learning environment, with a focus on research and innovation, and a global community of academicians and industry leaders," said Ambani.

Earlier. Jio Institute, which has its campus in Navi Mumbai, had announced the appointment of Guruswami Ravichandran from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as its founding Provost and Professor of Engineering.

Both the one-year post-graduate programmes are being taught by renowned faculty from top global institutions and industry. In both programmes, is focusing on cultivating essential life skills through its holistic learning module in addition to Foundation, Core and Elective Courses. Jio Institute has planned for a study abroad module during which students will get exposure to a renowned global university. Along with these, Jio Institute will lay emphasis on application-based learning through capstone projects.