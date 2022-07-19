Reliance Jio adds over 3.1 mn mobile subscribers in May: TRAI data

cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained over 31 lakh in May, as per data released by the sector regulator on Tuesday.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, taking its mobile user tally to 36.21 crore.

According to monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), gained 31.11 lakh wireless subscribers, taking its mobile customer count to 40.87 crore.

Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 25.84 crore in the same period.

