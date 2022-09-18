Jitendra Singh to lead delegation for Global Clean Energy Action forum

Union Science and Technology Minister will lead a joint ministerial delegation to the US to participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum.

The delegation, comprising Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, will also take part in the joint convening of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) from Wednesday through Friday at Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

The event will bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from around the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment.

The Indian delegation is likely to highlight efforts made in the fields of bio-refineries, sustainable aviation fuels, materials accelerated platform, building energy efficiency (smart grids), carbon capture, and hydrogen valley platforms, among others, to expedite clean energy solutions.

Singh is likely to underline India's commitment to a low-carbon future that aims to transform the energy landscape of the country by accelerating clean energy innovations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh is also scheduled to meet US officials and industry leaders at events in Washington.

In a departure statement, Singh said he was looking forward to very close engagements at the plenary and roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of clean energy technologies both at home and abroad.

He said in the post-Covid era and the recent climate change challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly advocating close coordination and collaboration in clean energy solutions for the betterment of mankind.

India has, by 2030, agreed to reach 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity, shift 50 per cent of energy requirements to renewable energy, lower overall anticipated carbon emissions by one billion tons, reduce carbon intensity of the economy by 45 per cent over 2005 levels and finally achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

Singh will also interact with the Indian diaspora where he is expected to highlight the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

