Indian Embassy asks stranded nationals to leave Kyiv using corridor

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern: MEA on stranded Indians
579 people from Delhi still stranded in Ukraine, 299 brought back: Report
Families of Indians stuck in Ukraine protest near Russian embassy
India to help people from neighbouring countries stranded in Ukraine
-
Indian Embassy in Kiev on Tuesday asked the stranded nationals to leave the capital city using the 'Humanitarian Corridor' by any available means of transport.
The advisory issued by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday said that considering the security situation and that the next 'Humanitarian Corridor' is uncertain, therefore, they should move out of the city immediately.
"The Humanitarian Corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 10.00 hrs on March 8, 2022. All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety," the advisory read.
Considering the security situation, opening of next humanitarian corridor is uncertain, the advisory further said.
The government of Ukraine has announced the ceasefire to provide a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the stranded foreign nationals to return to their countries.
On March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and requested them to provide safe passage to evacuate remaining Indian nationals stuck in the war torn country of Ukraine.
While, Modi thanked Zelensky for extending support of his government in evacuation of Indians, he also urged Putin to provide humanitarian corridor for the Indians stuck in Sumy and Odessa.
Meanwhile, officials in the government agency said that the plan for evacuating Indian students in the Sumy area is ready and the process of evacuation will start very soon.
--IANS
ams/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU