Ukraine-Russia conflict shows conventional war could happen: Gen Naravane

The ongoing conflict between and shows that a conventional war could happen, Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Tuesday.

In response to a question on the sidelines of an event here, he underlined that the war between and the eastern European country was being fought in a physical domain.

Is the war being fought in cyberspace or through air-conditioned chambers? he rhetorically asked, adding that this war shows that a "conventional war could happen".

"The war we seeing, is being fought physically on the ground," the Army chief said.

"So, a conventional war could happen. And, we have to be operationally ready," Naravane said, when asked what was the lesson from the ongoing Ukraine- war.

Russia started a military offensive against on February 24 this year.

According to United Nation's estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of over the last 11 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)