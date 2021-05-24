JSPL supplies 1,100 MT of liquid oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

-
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has supplied more than 1,100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the country battles against second wave of Covid-19, the company said on Monday.
It supplied 600 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Telangana and 510 tonnes to Andhra Pradesh through cryogenic tankers via road and railways, it said in a statement.
Till May 22, JSPL supplied more than 2,400 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals located in various states from its Angul steel plant in Odisha.
The company has a capacity to produce 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day. JSPL said it can contribute 30 to 50 tonnes per day to both states if cryogenic tankers are available on time.
"We are ready to contribute more to the states where oxygen is needed for saving precious lives," said Managing Director V R Sharma.
