Jumbo panels in Tamil Nadu Cong serve no purpose: Karti Chidambaram

Hours after the Congress announced a new team for Tamil Nadu, party's MP Karti P.Chidambaram on Saturday said that the appointment of various committees by its president Sonia Gandhi would not serve any purpose.

"These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VPs, 57 GS, 104 secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability," tweeted.

is the son of former Union Finance Minister P.Chidambaram.

The Congress has announced the appointment of Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Treasurer, Secretaries, Executive Committee, Presidents of District Congress Committees and various committees for election-related work.

The state is expected to go for polls during the first half of this year.

The party leader had approved appointments of Vice Presidents (32 persons), General Secretaries (57) Secretaries (104), Executive Committee Members (56 members including P.Chidambaram), Members Pradesh Election Committee (34, including Karti Chidambaram), Members Election Co-ordination Committee (19), Members Election Propaganda/Campaign Committee (38), Members Publicity Committee (31), Members Manifesto Committee (24), Members Media Co-ordination Committee (16) and Members Election Management Team (6).

--IANS

vj/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)