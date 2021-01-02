China says it will take action against US delisting of its telecom firms

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Will ensure safe return of Kulbhushan Jadhav, says MEA
Indian, Chinese defence ministers meet, no breakthrough on border face-off
LIVE: Not interested in talking to China about Phase 2 deal, says Trump
Latest update LIVE: UP Police killed Dubey in self-defence, says STF
China Covid-19 testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
-
China will take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of its companies after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms that Washington says have military ties, the country's commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The NYSE said on Thursday that it would delist China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom following President Donald Trump's move in November to bar U.S. investment in 31 firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
"This kind of abuse of national security and state power to suppress Chinese firms does not comply with market rules and violates market logic," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
"It not only harms the legal rights of Chinese companies but also damages the interests of investors in other countries, including the United States," it added.
While the ministry said it will take action to protect its firms, it also called on the United States to meet China half-way and put bilateral trade relations back on track.
In its final weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, the Trump administration has stepped up its hardline stance against China.
Relations between the two biggest economies have come under increasing strain amid a series of disputes over issues like trade and human rights.
The U.S. Commerce Department added dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist in December, accusing Beijing of using its firms to harness civilian technologies for military purposes.
Chinese diplomats have expressed hope that Biden's election will help ease tensions between the two countries.
In comments published on Saturday, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said relations with the United States had reached a "new crossroads" and "a new window of hope" could now be opened.
(Reporting by David StanwayEditing by William Maclean and Frances Kerry)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU