JUST IN
CCI order unfair imposition, rival apps not restricted: Google tells NCLAT
Humans need to safegaurd themselves from AI's risk: NITI Aayog Member
Network Planning Group recommends three important railway projects
Party constitutions should have fair mechanism to settle disputes: EC
RWAs hopeful that new Delhi mayor will address long-pending civic issues
Mizoram Health Minister lays foundation stone for HIV/AIDS resource centre
DMRC-DAMEPL: HC issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt to make submissions
Uncertainty on US Fed's stance, actions can impact demand in India: RBI
Amit Mitra urges FM to call GST Council meeting to address overregulation
NCLAT halts NCLT's order allowing insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Kejriwal asks officials to expedite installation of reverse osmosis plants
icon-arrow-left
Govt to cut waiting time for police clearance certificates for passport
Business Standard

SC stays over Rs 800 cr penalty imposed on beer companies for cartelisation

The Supreme Court stayed the order of the NCLAT, which upheld the penalty of Rs 751.83 cr and recovery proceeding imposed on Heineken's Indian subsidiary by the Competition Commission of India (CCI)

Topics
Supreme Court | NCLAT

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which upheld the penalty of Rs 751.83 crore and recovery proceeding imposed on Heineken's Indian subsidiary i.e., United Breweries Ltd (UBL), by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Dipankar Datta issued the interim stay on a clutch of appeals filed by the companies and some individuals against the NCLAT order that had refused to interfere with the penalty imposed by the CCI in 2021.

In September 2021, the CCI found UBL, SABMiller India Ltd (now renamed Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd.), Carlsberg India Private Ltd, and All India Brewers' Association guilty of cartelisation in the beer market and had imposed a total penalty of about Rs 862 crore. UBL was directed to pay Rs 751.83 crore.

In December last year, the NCLAT judgment affirmed the CCI order. UB, Carlsberg India and the All India Breweries Association had challenged the NCLAT order passed in December 2022. Trilegal Competition led by Nisha Kaur Uberoi, partner and national head - competition engaged senior advocates Aryama Sundaram and Aditya Sondhi.

The appellant companies before the NCLAT had argued that the CCI's order was liable to be set aside since it found them guilty only on the basis of their leniency application. The companies contended that a leniency application was to be examined at the time of imposing a penalty, and could not be treated as information for initiation of inquiry.

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU