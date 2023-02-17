JUST IN
Odisha CM Patnaik lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,448 cr
Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed as chief justice of Jharkhand HC
Foreign hand could be behind Karachi attack: Pakistan Interior Minister
Govt to cut waiting time for police clearance certificates for passport
SC stays over Rs 800 cr penalty imposed on beer companies for cartelisation
Kejriwal asks officials to expedite installation of reverse osmosis plants
Number of pink passes for women in DTC, cluster buses touches 1 bn mark
Over 5,000 PIBOs registered for EPR in one year: Environment Ministry
CCI order unfair imposition, rival apps not restricted: Google tells NCLAT
Humans need to safegaurd themselves from AI's risk: NITI Aayog Member
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CCI order unfair imposition, rival apps not restricted: Google tells NCLAT
icon-arrow-left
SC stays over Rs 800 cr penalty imposed on beer companies for cartelisation
Business Standard

Kejriwal asks officials to expedite installation of reverse osmosis plants

The RO plants will be installed on land belonging to DUSIB, DDA and other government agencies after obtaining a no-objection certificate with the help of RWA or elected representatives

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | water supply | Delhi Water Supply

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal
Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to expedite the work related to the installation of 1,000 reverse osmosis plants in unauthorised colonies and around 260 tubewells in Palla, Bhalswa and other locations to boost water supply.

At a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said several water supply augmentation projects are stuck due to design and land-related issues.

The government has also decided against charging a fee for new water connections in unauthorised colonies, a statement said.

The Delhi government plans to install 1,000 RO systems with tubewells in unauthorised colonies in east and northeast Delhi to avoid inconvenience to people who depend on water tankers in such areas, it said.

The RO plants will be installed on land belonging to DUSIB, DDA and other government agencies after obtaining a no-objection certificate with the help of RWA or elected representatives.

Thirty RO plants of 50,000 litres a day capacity are being set up as part of a pilot project. Two RO plants have been installed and land is being sought for the rest, officials told the CM.

Kejriwal said the project is stuck due to unavailability of land and design and that he would speak to the local MLAs and councillors to ensure that the land for the project is made available at the earliest.

Officials also told the CM that 259 tube wells are to be installed at Palla, Bhalswa and other locations, which will increase the water supply by 42.5 millions gallons a day (MGD).

A total of 109 tube wells are to be installed in the Palla area, on the land belonging to the Forest Department, Gram Sabha, Irrigation Department and DDA. A total of 150 tubewells will be installed at Bhalswa and other locations and land has been sought from DUSIB and DDA.

Kejriwal directed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to hold a meeting with the officials of Gram Sabha, DJB and DUSIB to resolve issues related to land availability.

He also asked the chief secretary to talk to the DDA to make land available at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU