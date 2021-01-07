K'taka: Heavy rain likely in coastal regions; yellow alert sounded

-
A yellow alert has been sounded in the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka as the upper air cyclonic circulation brought heavy showers in many parts of the state on Thursday.
The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has sounded a yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga for the next two days.
The KSDMA in a statement said that most districts of Karnataka state are likely to receive "fairly widespread to widespread with light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunder activity during the next 48 hours."
It said that Malnad and coastal districts would receive widespread moderate rains with heavy to very heavy rains in some isolated places.
However, South and North Interior Karnataka districts may receive scattered to moderate rainfall.
The KSDMA said in a statement that under the influence of wind continuity and also a trough at low level easterlies over Karnataka and due to cyclonic circulation and trough over central part of Arabian Sea and southern part of Bay of Bengal rains were lashing many parts of the state.
According to the officials, there was rainfall in Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Hubballi-Dharwad, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari and Hassan for the past two days.
However, there were no reports of loss of lives and properties due to the rains.
