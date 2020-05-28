JUST IN
Karnataka bars travellers from 5 states, cites spike in Covid-19 cases

Domestic air travel resumed only on Monday after nearly two months of Covid-19 induced lockdown

Press Trust of India 

A minister said the existing bar on entry of people by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat into Karnataka would continue until further orders

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to suspend all travellers (including from flights and trains) from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, saying a large number of people arriving from these states have tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision to stop flights and other travellers from these states, which have high number of coronavirus cases, for the time being was taken at a cabinet meet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.
 

"People are coming from other states to Karnataka.... we have decided to suspend air traffic from five states, as cases here (Karnataka) may further increase," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

He also said the existing bar on entry of people by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat into Karnataka would continue until further orders.

Domestic air travel resumed only on Monday after nearly two months of Covid-19 induced lockdown.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 19:46 IST

