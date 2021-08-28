Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,229 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

-
ALSO READ
TechInvention ties up with Korean co to bring oral cholera vaccine to India
Australia state declares emergency over Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney
New Covid vaccine may provide protection against future strains: Scientists
Bengaluru FC resume training ahead of AFC Cup playoffs
A sensible vaccination policy
-
Karnataka reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, including 310 in Bengaluru, and 13 deaths on Saturday, the health department said.
The day also saw 1,289 discharges, including 329 in Bengaluru.
The positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.05 per cent.
The State now has 18,897 active cases.
As many as 1,83,642 samples were tested on Saturday, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU