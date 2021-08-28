Kerala govt decides to impose night curfew from next week, says CM Vijayan

-
The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.
"In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow," Vijayan said at a press conference here.
Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday.
Since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals, the state has been logging more than or close to 20,000 case almost every day.
