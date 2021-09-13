Karnataka coronavirus update: 673 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

-
Karnataka on Monday reported 673 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,62,408 and death toll to 37,517, the health department said.
The day also saw 1,074 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,08,622. Of the new cases, 214 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 371 discharges and 3 deaths. Total number of active cases is at 16,241. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.56 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.93 per cent. Dakshina Kannada recorded five deaths, Bengaluru Urban (3), Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (1 each). After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada logged the highest with 115 new infections, Udupi 75 and Hassan 51. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,41,639, followed by Mysuru 1,76,912 and Tumakuru 1,19,692. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,18,371, followed by Mysuru 1,73,800 and Tumakuru 1,17,944. Cumulatively a total of 4,54,13,942 samples have been tested of which 1,19,014 were tested on Monday alone.
