Kerala logs 15,058 fresh coronavirus infections, 99 fatalities

Kerala on Monday logged 15,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths which pushed the total infections to 43,90,489 and the death toll to 22,650.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.39 per cent after testing 91,885 samples in the last 24 hours, a state government release said. The bulletin also said that since Sunday, 28,439 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 41,58,504 and the number of active cases to 2,08,773.
Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 2,158 case followed by Kozhikode (1,800), Ernakulam (1,694), Thiruvananthapuram (1,387), Kollam (1,216), Malappuram (1,199), Palakkad (1,124), Alappuzha (1,118) and Kottayam (1,027). Of the new cases, 61 were health workers, 49 from outside the state and 14,336 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 612 cases, it said.
There are currently 5,90,219 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,60,694 are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,525 in hospitals.
