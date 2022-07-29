JUST IN

Karnataka logs 2,130 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 9,135

Karnataka | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Karnataka on Friday clocked 2,130 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the cumulative number of infections and deaths to 40,03,785 and 40,101 respectively, the Health Department said.

Also, the day saw 1,395 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,53,776, according to a bulletin. Active cases stood at 9,866, the bulletin said. Bengaluru urban accounted for the maximum number of 1,615 cases and one death. Other districts reported infections, including 70 in Dharwad, 51 in Mysuru, 47 in Kodagu, 41 in Tumakuru, 40 in Hassan, 34 in Belagavi, 33 in Kalaburagi, 27 in Ballari and 22 in Mandya. Other than Bengaluru, one death each was also reported in Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur. The bulletin said Yadgir alone reported zero infection and nil death. A total of 32,685 samples were tested in the State, they included 24,496 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.77 crore. The number of vaccinations done rose to 11.58 crore, with 95,524 people being inoculated today, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 21:09 IST

`