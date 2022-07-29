JUST IN

582,000 people lost lives in 1.7 mn road accidents in 4 yrs: Govt
Rajasthan receives 66% extra rain this season, say Met officials
44% state bills passed on the same day they were tabled, shows report
First indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant handed over to Navy
Madhya Pradesh lost most tigers in 10 years, yet to get protection force
International Chess Olympiad promises a new chapter for the game in India
Dhanbad judge murder case: Special CBI court convicts both accused
There is a limit to which you target judges, Supreme Court slams media
India likely to restart Ukraine sunflower oil imports as trade eases
Those above 17 years but not yet 18 can register to be voters: EC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Punjab committed to regularise services of contractual employees: CM Mann

Business Standard

Bengal's Covid positivity rate goes up to 10.42% with 1,495 new cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate deteriorated to 10.42 per cent after 1,495 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 2,090,483

Topics
West Bengal | Coronavirus | Health crisis

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 
Covid-19, coronavirus, tests, West Bengal
A health worker collects testing for Covid-19 takes the swab sample of a visitor at a hospital near Balurghat town in Bengal’s South Dinajpur district. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate deteriorated to 10.42 per cent after 1,495 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 20,90,483, the health department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 8.55 per cent.

Seven more coronavirus patents died during the day as the toll rose to 21,346, the department said.

Altogether 2,439 patients recovered from the disease taking the number of cured people to 20,49,999.

The number of active cases in West Bengal now is 19,143.

The state tested 14,341 samples since Wednesday evening, the department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 06:57 IST

`