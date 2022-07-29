Bengal's Covid positivity rate goes up to 10.42% with 1,495 new cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate deteriorated to 10.42 per cent after 1,495 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 20,90,483, the health department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 8.55 per cent.

Seven more patents died during the day as the toll rose to 21,346, the department said.

Altogether 2,439 patients recovered from the disease taking the number of cured people to 20,49,999.

The number of active cases in now is 19,143.

The state tested 14,341 samples since Wednesday evening, the department said.

