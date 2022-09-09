Karnataka reports 690 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active cases at 4,269

on Friday reported 690 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 40,57,589 and 40,215 respectively, the State Health Department said.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 730 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,13,063 till date. Active cases stood at 4,269.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 337 fresh infections.

Other districts too reported new cases on Friday including 79 in Mysuru, 48 in Kodagu, 34 in Ramanagara, 22 in Chikkamagaluru and 17 in Hassan.

The lone death due to was reported in Chitradurga today.

The bulletin said Davangere, Koppal and Yadgir districts reported zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.44 per cent, the department said.

As many as 27,429 tests were conducted, those included 20,073 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till now is 6.88 crore.

There were 38,353 inoculations done, taking the total vaccination to 11.90 crore so far, the department said.

