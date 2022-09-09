Karnataka reports 690 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active cases at 4,269

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 60 new cases, zero fatalities; positivity 0.72%
Karnataka reports 62 cases of Covid-19, zero deaths in 24 hours
Same conspirators behind sex CD row and Karnataka contractor death: BJP MLA
Booster dose necessary to beat residual effect of Covid-19: Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM Bommai indicates decision likely on Covid control measures
-
Karnataka on Friday reported 690 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 40,57,589 and 40,215 respectively, the State Health Department said.
The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 730 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,13,063 till date. Active cases stood at 4,269.
Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 337 fresh infections.
Other districts too reported new cases on Friday including 79 in Mysuru, 48 in Kodagu, 34 in Ramanagara, 22 in Chikkamagaluru and 17 in Hassan.
The lone death due to coronavirus was reported in Chitradurga today.
The bulletin said Davangere, Koppal and Yadgir districts reported zero fatalities.
The positivity rate for the day was 2.44 per cent, the department said.
As many as 27,429 tests were conducted, those included 20,073 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till now is 6.88 crore.
There were 38,353 inoculations done, taking the total vaccination to 11.90 crore so far, the department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 23:16 IST