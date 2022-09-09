Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths, active cases at 7,061

-
ALSO READ
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
India records 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
Covid booster shots won't be mandatory for all, says K Srinath Reddy
China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai
-
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 955 new cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths.
It raised the tally of infections to 81,09,397 and death toll to 1,48,284, an official from the state health department said.
There was a marginal decline in infections as the state had on Thursday reported 1,076 cases besides six fatalities.
The highest 518 new cases were recorded from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle at 255 cases, Nagpur (55), Nashik (53), Kolhapur (49), Akola (28), Aurangabad (17) and Latur circle (10).
Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Mumbai circle and one from Aurangabad circle.
As many as 972 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening, taking the count of recoveries to 79,54,052.
The state currently has 7,061 active COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai alone accounts for 2,085, followed by 1,721 and 1,532 cases in Pune and Thane districts.
The recovery rate of the state is 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.
With 29,909 swab samples tested since previous evening, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 8,43,30,190.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 81,09,397; fresh cases 955; death toll 1,48,284; recoveries 79,54,052; active cases 7,061; total tests 8,43,30,190.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 22:20 IST