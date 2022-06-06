Karnataka CM Bommai indicates decision likely on Covid control measures

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.
The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.
"In the wake of COVID cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.
"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about COVID, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," he added.
On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh COVID infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday.
As COVID cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, its Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave, but there was no need to panic.
In response to a question, Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of COVID second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice.
Meanwhile, responding to a question on several Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers seeking a survey of Peer Pasha Bangla, the Chief Minister said, "they have given their petition and certain documents, Archeological Department will consider all of them."
Some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers on Sunday appealed to Bommai to survey the 'Peer Pasha Bangla' in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, claiming that it was the original 'Anubhava Mantapa', which is said to be the first religious parliament in the world, where mystics, saints and philosophers of the Lingayat movement including Basavanna converged and held discourse in the 12th century.
