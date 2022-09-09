Delhi logs 123 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in a day; active tally at 788

on Friday recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent while four more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

The new cases were detected from 11,567 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,432 and the death toll reached 26,491, it said.

On Thursday, the city logged 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

The number of active Covid cases in stands at 788. As many as 585 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,321 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, 95 are occupied.

There are 113 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)