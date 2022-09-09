Delhi logs 123 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in a day; active tally at 788

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra sees 123 Covid-19 cases, two deaths and 112 recoveries
India logs 1,088 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths in 24 hrs: Union Ministry
Delhi logs 490 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 3.16%
Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales rise 17% to 20,123 units in March
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos rise 17.3% to Rs 123,244 cr in April
-
Delhi on Friday recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent while four more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department here.
The new cases were detected from 11,567 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,432 and the death toll reached 26,491, it said.
On Thursday, the city logged 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths.
The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 788. As many as 585 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,321 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 95 are occupied.
There are 113 containment zones in the city, it added.
The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 22:28 IST