Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 14,859 coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported its biggest single day spike of 14,859 COVID-19 cases, and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,24,509 and the toll to 13,190, the Health department said on Friday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 14,738 cases on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the bulk of the cases, with 9,917 infections.

The day also saw 4,031 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 11,24,509 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,190 deaths and 10,03,985 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 1,07,315 active cases, 1,06,738 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 577 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the 78 deaths reported on Friday, 57 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (5), Kalaburagi (3), Bidar and Tumakuru (2), and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,917, Kalaburagi 488, Tumakuru 432, Mysuru 415, Bengaluru Rural 358, Bidar 326, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 5,22,438, followed by Mysuru 60,163 and Ballari 41,498.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,37,801, followed by Mysuru 56,395 and Ballari 39,526.

A total of over 2,33,04,701 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,33,737 were done on Friday alone.

