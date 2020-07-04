JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 22,171; toll at 18,655

Women leading fight against Covid-19 in northeastern states: Jitendra Singh
Business Standard

Karnataka to build Rs 200 crore pilgrim amenities complexes at Tirumala

The state would soon submit a blueprint for the construction of the Rs 200 crore mega complexes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, the official told PTI

Topics
Venkateshwara Tirupati temple | Karnataka government | Tirumala

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati 

Tirumala
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take part in the programme.

The Karnataka government will soon build a massive pilgrim amenities complex and marriage hall at Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, a temple official said here on Saturday.

The state would soon submit a blueprint for the construction of the Rs 200 crore mega complexes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, the official told PTI.

Consequently, based on the designs, TTD would construct the complexes with the given fund and after completion, they would be handed over to the Karnataka government, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would lay the foundation stone for the mammoth complexes on the hills some time next month, he said

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take part in the programme, he added.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU