Kartarpur corridor discussion, workers' strike over NPS: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the countrythat are likely to make headlines today. From Rahul Gandhi's Tamil Nadu visit to the Pakistan team's discussion on Kartarpur corridor, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.
1. Pakistan team to visit India for Kartarpur corridor discussions
A team from Pakistan
will visit India on March 13 to discuss and finalise the modalities for visit of pilgrims to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab through the Kartarpur corridor with New Delhi on Thursday accepting the dates proposed by Islamabad.
"We welcome the visit of Pakistan team to discuss and finalise modalities for facilitating visit of pilgrims through Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on March 13, 2019 to India. Follow up meeting can be held in Pakistan, as required," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. Read on...
2. Leaders of Mahagathbandhan to discuss seat-sharing for Bihar today
Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will meet on Wednesday in the national
capital to finalise the seat-sharing for 40 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Bihar.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo Jitan Ram Majhi, Vikasheel Insaan Party's (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, Bihar Congress chief Shakti Singh Gohil, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh, and Loktantrik Janata Dal's (LJD) president Sharad Yadav are likely to meet at the residence of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Patel. Read on...
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
on Wednesday will begin the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu from Nagercoil. Leaders of Congress allies including DMK President M K Stalin and others will share the dais with Gandhi at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.
The Congress will fight the elections as part of DMK-led front that includes MDMK, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML, IJK and KDMK. Read on...
4. Govt employees may go on strike today to protest against NPS
The National
Joint Council of Action (NJCA) has decided to organise dharna/demonstrations in front of Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and across the country on March 13 in order to protest against the New Pension Scheme (NPS). There are around 48.41 lakh central government employees. Read on...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU