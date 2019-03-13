Kartarpur corridor discussion, workers' strike over NPS: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the countrythat are likely to make headlines today. From Rahul Gandhi's Tamil Nadu visit to the team's discussion on Kartarpur corridor, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. team to visit India for Kartarpur corridor discussions

A team from will visit India on March 13 to discuss and finalise the modalities for visit of pilgrims to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab through the Kartarpur corridor with New Delhi on Thursday accepting the dates proposed by Islamabad.