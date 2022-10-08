JUST IN
CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Punjab Police busts cross-border drone-based arms smuggling module
Now, two-wheeler riders in Puducherry must compulsorily wear helmets
Banners calling Kejriwal anti-Hindu, showing him wearing skull cap surface
Pune ZP plans to build memorial for staffers who died fighting pandemic
Uttarkashi avalanche triggers debate, experts differ over factors
Weapon systems branch approved for IAF for first time: Air Chief Marshal
Rain chokes roads in Delhi; people post waterlogging images on social media
Flood mitigation work progressing satisfactorily, says TN CM Stalin
J-K Police conducts searches in 2 places in Srinagar in terror-related case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Business Standard

Kartavya Path police station likely to start functioning this month

The newly announced Kartavya Path police station is likely to start functioning this month, officials said on Saturday

Topics
Central Vista Project

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

kartavya path
New signboard bearing Kartavya Path unveiled following the change of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The newly announced Kartavya Path police station is likely to start functioning this month, officials said on Saturday.

They said the police station was likely to start operating from the Boat Club police post or some alternative space may be allotted to it.

The officials also said that a proposal regarding the matter was awaiting approval.

Sources in the department said plans are to start the functioning of the police station ahead of the three-day Interpol General Assembly, which is scheduled to start on October 18.

Earlier, the government had issued a notification for a separate Kartavya Path police station for the newly inaugurated stretch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month inaugurated the Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate which earlier known as Rajpath.

The Kartavya Path police station will oversee "local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of police stations Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street", the three nearest police stations.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Central Vista project

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 20:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU