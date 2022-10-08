JUST IN
Business Standard

Pune ZP plans to build memorial for staffers who died fighting pandemic

Topics
Pune | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

coronavirus

The Pune Zilla Parishad plans to build a memorial for the 35 staffers who died while taking part in efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said on Saturday.

These 35 persons were deployed in hospitals or were providing "extension health services", he said, adding the plan draws inspiration from defence and police forces, which have martyr memorials.

"A committee has been formed to formalise the design. All permissions from the state government will be taken to utilise some bit of public land to construct the memorial," he added.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 18:16 IST

