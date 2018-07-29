Karunanidhi's vitals normalising, security beefed up outside hospital

management on Sunday said that there was a transient setback in Karunanidhi's clinical condition and with active medical support, his vital signs were normalising. Karunanidhi continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors.

Security has been beefed up outside the and across Barricades are also being installed between and Karunanidhi's residence Gopalapuram House.



In another development, DMK leader A Raja says Karunanidhi is recovering from the setback and has asked the cadres to not believe in any rumours related to his health conditions

DMK patriarch and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi was moved to the ICU at Kauvery hospital in He was shifted to the hospital on Saturday at 1.30 am after his blood pressure dipped.

All family members and leaders of the DMK including Karunanidhi's wife Rajathi Ammal, son M K Stalin, former DMK minister Ponmudi and Udhayanidhi Stalin have reached the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K has cut short his trip to Salem. Reports stated that he has arrived at the Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi is admitted.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and M K Stalin also visited the hospital to see Karunanidhi.



DMK released pictures showing Karunanidhi on the ICU bed. The party released the photo for the first time after the 94-year-old Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital.

Despite heavy rains, there was a steady growth of crowds outside the hospital.

Karunanidhi entered the 50th year as the President of DMK on Friday, the longest tenure by a person as head of one of Tamil Nadu's major Dravidian parties.