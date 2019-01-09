Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal quits over unabated killings in the Valley

-
ALSO READ
After killing of 3 cops, search on for militants in J&K's Shopian, Pulwama
Peace in Kashmir impossible without Pakistan, says Farooq Abdullah
As situation in Kashmir keeps deteriorating, we seem to have forgotten it
Separatist shutdown in Kashmir against panchayat polls; voting underway
Over 225 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir so far in 2018: Army
-
Faesal, who joined the service in 2010, announced his resignation in his Facebook post and said he will share his future plans on Friday.
The 35-year-old alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K State and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism."
In his post, he said he decided to resign from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) "To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government; the marginalization and invisibilization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens."
He went on to add that "voices of reason in this country cannot be muzzled for long and the environment of siege will need to end if we wish to usher in true democracy.
Shah Faesal, the 2010 batch IAS topper, Wednesday said he has decided to resign from the Indian Administrative Service to protest the alleged unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims.
He made the announcement in a Facebook post.
To protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from Union Government, I have decided to resign from IAS.— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) January 9, 2019
Kashmiri lives matter.
I will be addressing a press-conference on Friday.
Attached is my detailed statement. pic.twitter.com/Dp41rFIzIg
"To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government; the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism, I have decided to resign from IAS," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU