Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal quits over unabated killings in the Valley

Explained: Citizenship (Amendment) bill vs NRC vs Clause 6 of Assam Accord
To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal resigned

ANI  |  Srinagar 

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal | Photo: @shahfaesal

Faesal, who joined the service in 2010, announced his resignation in his Facebook post and said he will share his future plans on Friday.

The 35-year-old alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K State and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism."

In his post, he said he decided to resign from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) "To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government; the marginalization and invisibilization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens."

He went on to add that "voices of reason in this country cannot be muzzled for long and the environment of siege will need to end if we wish to usher in true democracy.

First Published: Wed, January 09 2019. 16:54 IST

