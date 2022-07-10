Kathua DM says cyber criminal using his fake WhatsApp account for fraud

District Magistrate Rahul Pandey said a cyber criminal was using his account fraudulently and seeking financial favours from employees.

The IAS officer said the fraudster is using his display picture in the account and is demanding money through an Amazon pay link.

He advised people to not to respond to such messages.

Earlier, senior IAS officer Shahid Choudhary had said a cyber criminal was using his mobile number to defraud colleagues and friends.

