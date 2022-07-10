Kathua DM says cyber criminal using his fake WhatsApp account for fraud

-
ALSO READ
J-K police shoot down drone carrying payload in Kathua; investigation on
Monumental jump in projects completed in 2021-22 in J&K: Officials
North India's first Industrial Biotech Park inaugurated at Kathua in J&K
In India push, WhatsApp plans cashback for peer transfers, merchant payment
WhatsApp to bet big on payments in India after NPCI nod for 100 mn users
-
Kathua District Magistrate Rahul Pandey said a cyber criminal was using his WhatsApp account fraudulently and seeking financial favours from employees.
The IAS officer said the fraudster is using his display picture in the account and is demanding money through an Amazon pay link.
He advised people to not to respond to such messages.
Earlier, senior IAS officer Shahid Choudhary had said a cyber criminal was using his mobile number to defraud colleagues and friends.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU