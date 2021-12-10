JUST IN
West Bengal sees 567 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 7 fatalities
Keep buffer of 8 critical drugs for Covid treatment, Centre to states

The government said many ventilators supplied by the Centre were still lying unused at some field hospitals

BS Reporter 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Centre has asked states to maintain adequate buffer stock for the eight critical drugs identified in clinical treatment of Covid-19 and to review immediately that all oxygen plants, concentrators and ventilators are installed and functioning.
In a meeting between the ministry and states, the government said many ventilators supplied by the Centre were still lying unused at some field hospitals.

First Published: Fri, December 10 2021. 00:44 IST

