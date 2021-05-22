Kejriwal gives Rs 1 Cr aid to family of teacher who succumbed to Covid

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Seems third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi brought under control: Kejriwal
NITI Aayog member sought feedback from Kejriwal on farm laws in November
Kejriwal spending crores on publicity, nothing to augment O2 supply: Maken
Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in the government school who succumbed to COVID-19.
The Delhi Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family members of Nitin Tawar and also promised every possible help from the Union Territory government.
He hailed the selfless service of Tawar and expressed grief.
"Tanwar was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He was posted on various duties during the corona crisis. He was initially posted at the ration distribution centre, and later on many such duties. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year," Kejriwal said.
"It is because of people like him that Delhi can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. These people are fighting a tough battle against the virus," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for the families that have had a death due to COVID-19. Briefing the media persons, the chief minister said, "Every family that has had a death due to COVID, will be given Rs 50,000 each as ex-gratia. Families where the breadwinner died, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 besides the ex-gratia. If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, and if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents."
Kejriwal announced that the children whose both parents died due to COVID will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU