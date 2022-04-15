Kejriwal govt should provide free booster dose: Delhi Congress president

-
ALSO READ
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
Italy begins distributing 2nd Covid booster shot to most-high risk citizens
Booster dose of Covid-vaccine
Biden receives second booster shot as US launches Covid-19 website
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
-
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to speed up the RT-PCR test in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.
He said that the lockdown and closure of schools will not be the solution to deal with the pandemic.
Kumar said that the Delhi Congress had demanded that booster doses should be given free of cost to all eligible people in tie-up with private hospitals.
The Delhi government should take immediate action on this so that the spread of Covid-19 can be stopped. The XE version of the virus is a serious concern, he said.
He said the Kejriwal government should ensure that people follow the Covid-19 protocol in public, instead of taking an easier route by imposing another total shutdown.
The Congress leader also said that hospitals should be kept ready to deal with any situation.
Kumar also took a jibe at Kejriwal, saying the Delhi Chief Minister should spend more time in Delhi and "stop teaching Punjab bureaucrats".
--IANS
ptk/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU