Covid-19: Odisha logs 17 new cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,902 on Friday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 9,123 as a 53-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Dhenkanal district, it said.

Odisha had reported 11 cases and zero fatality on Thursday.

The state now has 121 active cases, while 12,78,605 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 17 on Thursday. Besides, 53 patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.09 per cent as 18,723 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added.

