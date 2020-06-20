Kejriwal opposes LG order to scrap home isolation, cites ICMR guidelines

Chief Minister on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order for a five-day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients, saying why separate rule was employed in case of Delhi, sources said.

At a DDMA meeting, Kejriwal said the ICMR has permitted home isolation for asymptomatic and mild symptom Covid-19 patients in the whole country, then why a separate rule was employed in case of Delhi, according to the sources.

"Most corona patients are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, how will arrangements be made for them. The coaches provided by the Railways for isolation are hot inside where patients can not stay," Kejriwal was quoted as saying at the meeting.

In a series of tweets, his deputy said no consensus could be reached in the meeting over the LG order and the rate of private hospital beds.

The meeting will again take place at 5 PM, he said.

"Delhi government opposed LG's order on scrapping home isolation and no decision was taken on it. The matter will be discussed again in the evening," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

He also said the Centre has recommended for reducing the rate of 25 per cent private hospital beds while the Delhi government is adamant on reducing rates of 60 per cent beds.

Minutes before the meeting was to begin, Sisodia had said the Delhi government will oppose the LG order on home isolation.

He said the order is against the guidelines of ICMR and will create "chaos" in Delhi.

"Today Delhi State Disaster Management Authority meeting is at 12 noon. We will oppose LG's order to scrap home isolation, and demand changing it. This order to terminate home isolation is against ICMR guidelines and it will create chaos in Delhi," Sisodia said in a tweet.

The LG is the chairman of the DDMA.

On Friday, he ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He also ordered that after the five-day institutional quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.